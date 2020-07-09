  1. Home
  2. World

5 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/07/09 18:30
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Associatio...
Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris cleans chairs in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, I...
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo Defense Secretary Mark Esper, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, listen during...
President Donald Trump delivers a statement before a dinner at the White House, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Gravestones are lined up at the memorial cemetery in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A quarter of a century after they were ...

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Associatio...

Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris cleans chairs in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, I...

FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo Defense Secretary Mark Esper, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, listen during...

President Donald Trump delivers a statement before a dinner at the White House, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Gravestones are lined up at the memorial cemetery in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A quarter of a century after they were ...

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. OPENING CLASSROOMS MAY MEAN HARD CHOICES The push to reopen U.S. schools this fall could mean keeping high-risk spots like bars and gyms closed.

2. SUPREME COURT MAY RULE ON TRUMP TAX RECORDS The dispute tests the balance of power between the White House and Congress, as well as Trump’s claim that he can’t be investigated while in office.

3. LAWMAKERS TO GRILL PENTAGON LEADERS Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley are likely to be questioned on their differences with Trump over the handling of protests near the White House last month.

4. ‘THIS IS SREBRENICA’ Each year on July 11, the anniversary of the day the massacre of Bosnian Muslims began in 1995, relatives gather to mourn loved ones whose remains were recently identified.

5. ‘GLEE’ ACTRESS MISSING AT CALIFORNIA LAKE Authorities say Naya Rivera, 33, is missing and being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, about an hour northwest of Los Angeles.