5 Things to Know for Today

Gravestones are lined up at the memorial cemetery in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A quarter of a century after they were ... Gravestones are lined up at the memorial cemetery in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A quarter of a century after they were killed in Sreberenica, eight Bosnian men and boys will be laid to rest Saturday, July 11. Over 8,000 Bosnian Muslims perished in 10 days of slaughter after the town was overrun by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing months of the country’s 1992-95 fratricidal war. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)

President Donald Trump delivers a statement before a dinner at the White House, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump delivers a statement before a dinner at the White House, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo Defense Secretary Mark Esper, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, listen during... FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo Defense Secretary Mark Esper, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, listen during a Senate Armed Services Committee on budget posture on Capitol Hill in Washington. Esper and Milley are going before Congress for the first time in months to face a long list of controversies, including their differences with President Donald Trump over the handling of protests near the White House last month during unrest triggered by the killing George Floyd in police hands. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris cleans chairs in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, I... Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris cleans chairs in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Getting children back to school safely could mean keeping high-risk spots like bars and gyms closed. That's the latest thinking from some public health experts. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Associatio... FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Authorities say former “Glee” star Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department late Wednesday, July 8, 2020, confirmed that Rivera is the person being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 56 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. OPENING CLASSROOMS MAY MEAN HARD CHOICES The push to reopen U.S. schools this fall could mean keeping high-risk spots like bars and gyms closed.

2. SUPREME COURT MAY RULE ON TRUMP TAX RECORDS The dispute tests the balance of power between the White House and Congress, as well as Trump’s claim that he can’t be investigated while in office.

3. LAWMAKERS TO GRILL PENTAGON LEADERS Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley are likely to be questioned on their differences with Trump over the handling of protests near the White House last month.

4. ‘THIS IS SREBRENICA’ Each year on July 11, the anniversary of the day the massacre of Bosnian Muslims began in 1995, relatives gather to mourn loved ones whose remains were recently identified.

5. ‘GLEE’ ACTRESS MISSING AT CALIFORNIA LAKE Authorities say Naya Rivera, 33, is missing and being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, about an hour northwest of Los Angeles.