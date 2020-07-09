Video shows Shanghai Tower spring massive leak

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Videos surfaced on Monday (July 6) after tenants from the 9th to the 60th floors of Shanghai Tower, the tallest building in China, found themselves drenched with leaking water.

According to local Chinese media reports, the leaks inside the massive tower started on Monday. The water leaks were so severe that many videos show "rain" and "waterfalls" dropping down from the ceilings, ruining office equipment and electronic devices.

On its official Weibo page, Shanghai Tower stated that the water leaks were caused by an equipment failure within the building. It claimed that after the failure occurred, the building staff immediately began emergency repairs.

The tower claimed that the problem has been fixed, but in order to ensure the safety of its operations, a comprehensive inspection will be carried out on equipment on the floor where the leak originated. It stated that for the sake of safety, some elevators were shut down temporarily, which affected operations for some tenants.

However, many Chinese netizens were swift to criticize what they consider a sign of typically shoddy workmanship, frequently witnessed across the land:

"Awesome, my tofu dregs."

"Local reports say the leakage has nothing to do with the rainstorms. Then I wonder where all the water came from?"

"With Water Curtain Cave, it's time for the Monkey King to appear."

"This is what you get with tofu-dreg projects."

Shanghai Tower is 121 stories tall and climbs to a height of 632 meters, making it the tallest building in China and the second-tallest in the world, behind only the 828-meter tall Burj Khalifa. The building cost a cool 14.8 billion Chinese yuan (US$2.1 billion) to build and was completed in 2014.

据说是今天的上海中心大厦。



It is said that this happened in shanghai tower today. pic.twitter.com/Xa2nxaUcvC — 91 Ultraman (@wurutoraman) July 6, 2020