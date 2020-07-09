Taiwan Forestry Bureau to launch daily trips to five national forest recreation areas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With no second-wave spikes in Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases having been reported in the country, Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau announced on Wednesday (July 8) that it has teamed up with Lion Travel Service Co. to launch trips to five national forest recreation areas, starting from August 1.

The five national forest recreation areas are Neidong, Basianshan, Dasyueshan, Aowanda, and Taipingshan, according to a Forestry Bureau press release on Wednesday (July 8).

As the forest recreation areas are usually located in mountainous areas, bus services to some of them are unavailable. Therefore, it is important to team up with a reliable travel agency, according to the bureau.

Forestry Bureau Director-General Lin Hua-ching (林華慶) said that the bureau had planned to work with Lion Travel Service last year to design travel packages to national forest recreation areas to promote green tourism. However, the plan was interrupted by the Wuhan coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc on the world economy, especially on the travel industry, Lin added.

The Forestry Bureau is teaming up again with the travel agency to roll out 20 itineraries to the five forest recreation areas, 11 of which will be departing every day.

Gifts will be handed out to those who register for any of the trips.



(Forest Bureau video)



(Forestry Bureau photos)