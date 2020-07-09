  1. Home
  2. Culture

S. Taiwan city's Fringe Festival to start July 11

Kaohsiung festival will feature Taiwanese opera, plays, puppet shows, concerts

By  Central News Agency
2020/07/09 17:30
2020 Fringe Festival performers 

2020 Fringe Festival performers  (CNA photo)

Kaohsiung City's annual Fringe Festival will begin this Saturday, featuring 49 performances around the city, promoting art and culture amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, the city government announced Wednesday (July 8).

The festival will run until the end of October, with performances every weekend in the city's 25 administrative districts, said Lin Shang-ying (林尚瑛), acting director of Kaohsiung's Bureau of Cultural Affairs. The shows are divided into four main categories: Taiwanese opera, family-oriented plays, concerts, and puppet shows, Lin said.

As the festival enters its 10th year, the organizers are also adding street art performances such as action sculpture, diabolo, and juggling, she said. This year's Fringe Festival is also different from past years in that theater companies will present rarely performed or brand new productions, including shadow puppet, glove puppet, and string puppet performances for the first time, she added.

Sanchou Taiwanese Opera Troupe head Chang Pi-hsia (張碧霞) said she is especially excited about the festival this year, having thought it would be canceled due to the pandemic. The troupe, which has taken part for the past years, will kick off the festival on Saturday, performing "Eight Immortals Cross the East Sea," a well-known traditional tale.

It will also present three other Taiwanese opera shows in the following weeks, according to the bureau. The New World Hand Puppet Troupe, which is attending the festival for the first time, will perform shows using special tools and black lights to highlight their three dimensional features.
Kaohsiung
Fringe Festival
Taiwanese opera
concerts
puppet shows
street performances

RELATED ARTICLES

World’s largest container ship docks in S. Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
World’s largest container ship docks in S. Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
2020/07/09 16:06
No antibodies found in Taiwan contacts of Japanese coronavirus case
No antibodies found in Taiwan contacts of Japanese coronavirus case
2020/07/08 17:17
Future lies in true cooperation: South African Rep.
Future lies in true cooperation: South African Rep.
2020/07/06 20:42
DPP candidate ahead by 40% in latest Kaohsiung mayoral by-election poll
DPP candidate ahead by 40% in latest Kaohsiung mayoral by-election poll
2020/07/02 17:16
Approval of KMT, DPP down in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after recall of mayor: Poll
Approval of KMT, DPP down in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after recall of mayor: Poll
2020/06/30 11:06