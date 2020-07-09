Registration for Taiwan’s Sun Moon Lake swimming events opens July 11

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nantou County Government announced on Thursday (July 9) that online registration for a Sun Moon Lake competitive swimming event on Sept. 27 will be open starting July 11 at 8 a.m.

The competition is divided into the Sun Moon Lake International Swimming Carnival for regular swimmers and the Open Water Swimming Championship for elite swimmers. Up to 20,000 and 3,000 participants are allowed in the swimming carnival and open water events, respectively.

At a press conference to announce the news, Nantou Deputy Commissioner Chen Cheng-sheng (陳正昇) said that due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this year’s event will not accept applicants residing in foreign countries, CNA reported.

Registration for the event is only open to teams of at least five people. Foreigners residing in Taiwan are allowed to participate but will be required to submit an affidavit from their team leader attesting that all members have conducted proper health management.

Chen said the swimming carnival is now in its 38th year and will take place on Sept. 27. The open water swimming championship, with the new addition of an age-group competition, will be held one day earlier on Sept. 26, he added.

Nantou is Taiwan’s only inland county but is home to the famous Sun Moon Lake, which is the largest freshwater lake in the nation. The east side of the lake resembles a sun, while the west side resembles a moon, hence the name.

For more information about the event, please refer to this site.