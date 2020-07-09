Scotland ends quarantine requirement for visitors from Taiwan

Eilean Donan Castle in Scotland (Wikicommons photo by Diliff) Eilean Donan Castle in Scotland (Wikicommons photo by Diliff)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Scotland has followed England and Wales in lifting Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine requirements for visitors arriving from Taiwan, reports said Thursday (July 9).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) welcomed the development, indicating international recognition for Taiwan’s success in containing the pandemic, with only 449 cases and seven deaths out of a population of 23 million.

England already announced on July 3 that Taiwanese visitors would be welcome from Friday (July 10) without having to spend 14 days in quarantine, and Wednesday (July 8), the Scottish government followed suit, setting the same day for the start of the measure.

Taiwan was among 57 “overseas destinations that have similar or lower levels of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection than Scotland” subject to the ending of quarantine requirements, according to a Scottish government news release.

However, passengers arriving from Taiwan and from the other countries on the new list still need to supply an online passenger locator form prior to travel with their relevant contact and travel details.

Travelers passing through a country not on the exemption list and entering Scotland directly or via England will still need to quarantine, the government said.

Other Asia Pacific areas seen as lower-risk included Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand, while 26 European countries, several Caribbean islands, and 14 British territories around the world also saw the quarantine rule ended for Scotland.

The government said the next review of the list would be conducted on July 20.