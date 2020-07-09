China took ‘incredibly aggressive action’ in India clash: Pompeo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday (7/8) said China took “incredibly aggressive action” against India in a recent border clash between the two neighboring countries.

Indian and Chinese troops on the night of June 15 fought with rods and clubs, in a skirmish that left 20 Indian soldiers dead, according to Reuters. According to Indian government sources, China on Monday (7/6) began pulling troops back from along the border with India, after weeks of negotiations between senior military officials from both sides on how to ease tensions.

Beijing has yet to confirm any casualties suffered from the incident, but deaths on the Indian side were the highest along the border in more than 50 years, Reuters reported.

“The Chinese took incredibly aggressive action. The Indians have done their best to respond to that,” Pompeo said in a State Department press conference. “I’d put this in the context of General Secretary Xi Jinping and his behavior through the region, and indeed, throughout the world.”

“From the mountain ranges of the Himalayas to the waters of Vietnam’s Exclusive Zone, to the Senkaku Islands, and beyond, Beijing has a pattern of instigating territorial disputes. The world shouldn’t allow this bullying to take place, nor should it permit it to continue,” the secretary of state added.

Chinese forces on Monday were seen taking down tents and structures at a location in the Galway valley close to where the latest clash took place, the Indian government source told Reuters on a condition of anonymity.