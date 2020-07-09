  1. Home
Taipei fun tours launched

Excursions around nation's capital feature shopping, culture, great cuisine

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/09 12:54
Three fun tours of Taipei launched (Taipei City Office of Commerce photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei City Office of Commerce launched three fun tours in the nation's capital on Thursday (July 9).

Taipei City Office of Commerce said the shopping and culture tours would take in the capital's Zhongshan, Daan, and Tianmu districts, according to the press release. The city government has been planning the tours since 2015 and its first tour, to Ximending, received strong feedback.

Rather than just visiting scenic spots, the trips focus on cultural aspects, with professional guides, free workshops, and delicious cuisine. Register for up to 16 people at the city government website or Facebook page.
