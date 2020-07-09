  1. Home
Taiwanese representative meets with US assistant secretary of state prior to departure

Taiwanese Representative Office in US shares photo of Stanley Kao, David Stilwell after meeting

By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/09 12:41
 Stanley Kao (Left) and David Stilwell. (Screenshot from Taiwanese Representative Office in the US Twitter)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prior to his departure from the post, Taiwanese representative to the U.S. Stanley Kao (高碩泰) met with David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

“Rep Kao expressed his deep appreciation for the strong working relationship w/ A/S Stilwell,” tweeted the Taiwanese Representative Office in the U.S. on Thursday (July 9). “Both sides have forged a closer & more robust Taiwan-US partnership, based on shared beliefs, values & interests,” said the representative office, adding: “Rep Kao is confident that ties will continue growing in yrs ahead.”

“We have enjoyed working side-by-side with you [Stanely Kao] to achieve many milestones in the U.S.-Taiwan relationship during the past four years,” the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs said via Twitter. Having assumed the role since May 2016, Kao will soon be succeeded by Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), former legislator and advisor to the National Security Council.

Kao is reportedly returning to Taiwan to take on another assignment.

In a pre-recorded video, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia and the Pacific extended his congratulations to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on her inauguration in May. “The U.S. will continue to advocate for Taiwan’s voice to be heard by the international community,” said Stilwell, adding that “we will continue to work with you [Tsai] on strengthening democracy and prosperity in the region.”
Taiwan-US relations
Stanley Kao
David Stilwell
Hsiao Bi-khim

