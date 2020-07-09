4.6 magnitude earthquake rocks N.E. Taiwan, 2nd within hour

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Taiwan at 12:12 p.m. today (July 9), less than an hour after a 4.8 quake struck the same area, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the latest temblor was located 18.7 kilometers north-northeast of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 27.1 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Hualien and Yilan County and a 2 in Nantou County and Miaoli County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Taichung City, Hsinchu County, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Changhua County, and Yunlin County.

No injuries resulting from either quake had been reported at the time of publication.