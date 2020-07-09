4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts N.E. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Taiwan at 11:24 a.m. today (July 9), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 18.5 kilometers north-northeast of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 27.5 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Hualien County and Yilan County and a 2 in Nantou County, Taichung City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taoyuan City, Changhua County, and Yunlin County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Hsinchu City, New Taipei City, Taipei City, and Chiayi City.

No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.