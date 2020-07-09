  1. Home
  2. Society

4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts N.E. Taiwan

Magnitude 4.8 temblor rattles Hualien, Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/09 11:35
CWB map of today's quake.

CWB map of today's quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Taiwan at 11:24 a.m. today (July 9), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 18.5 kilometers north-northeast of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 27.5 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Hualien County and Yilan County and a 2 in Nantou County, Taichung City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taoyuan City, Changhua County, and Yunlin County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Hsinchu City, New Taipei City, Taipei City, and Chiayi City.

No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
tremor

RELATED ARTICLES

Earthquake sparks fears of landslides above Three Gorges Dam
Earthquake sparks fears of landslides above Three Gorges Dam
2020/07/02 12:36
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes NE Taiwan
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes NE Taiwan
2020/06/29 21:36
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes S. Taiwan
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes S. Taiwan
2020/06/27 09:09
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts NE Taiwan
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts NE Taiwan
2020/06/17 09:28
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes NE Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes NE Taiwan
2020/06/14 04:37