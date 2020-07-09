  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/07/09 03:17

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 100.00 Down .30
Jul 98.95 Down .30
Sep 102.55 Down .35
Sep 100.65 102.20 99.65 100.00 Down .30
Oct 102.55 Down .35
Dec 103.10 104.80 102.25 102.55 Down .35
Mar 105.55 106.90 104.35 104.65 Down .35
May 106.45 107.90 105.70 105.95 Down .25
Jul 107.70 109.25 107.00 107.25 Down .20
Sep 109.15 110.30 108.30 108.55 Down .15
Dec 110.90 111.15 110.15 110.15 Down .20
Mar 111.80 Down .20
May 112.90 Down .20
Jul 113.95 Down .20
Sep 115.05 Down .20
Dec 116.75 Down .20
Mar 118.60 Down .20
May 119.60 Down .20