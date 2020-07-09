New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|100.00
|Down
|.30
|Jul
|98.95
|Down
|.30
|Sep
|102.55
|Down
|.35
|Sep
|100.65
|102.20
|99.65
|100.00
|Down
|.30
|Oct
|102.55
|Down
|.35
|Dec
|103.10
|104.80
|102.25
|102.55
|Down
|.35
|Mar
|105.55
|106.90
|104.35
|104.65
|Down
|.35
|May
|106.45
|107.90
|105.70
|105.95
|Down
|.25
|Jul
|107.70
|109.25
|107.00
|107.25
|Down
|.20
|Sep
|109.15
|110.30
|108.30
|108.55
|Down
|.15
|Dec
|110.90
|111.15
|110.15
|110.15
|Down
|.20
|Mar
|111.80
|Down
|.20
|May
|112.90
|Down
|.20
|Jul
|113.95
|Down
|.20
|Sep
|115.05
|Down
|.20
|Dec
|116.75
|Down
|.20
|Mar
|118.60
|Down
|.20
|May
|119.60
|Down
|.20