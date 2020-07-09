BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2250
|2250
|2221
|2221
|Up
|4
|Sep
|2122
|Down
|40
|Sep
|2142
|2148
|2092
|2100
|Down
|48
|Oct
|2122
|Down
|40
|Dec
|2158
|2162
|2115
|2122
|Down
|40
|Mar
|2154
|2158
|2118
|2125
|Down
|34
|May
|2148
|2154
|2122
|2128
|Down
|29
|Jul
|2151
|2153
|2129
|2133
|Down
|27
|Sep
|2152
|2154
|2131
|2136
|Down
|25
|Dec
|2150
|2151
|2124
|2129
|Down
|30
|Mar
|2150
|2150
|2131
|2131
|Down
|32
|May
|2127
|Down
|35