BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/07/09 03:17

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2250 2250 2221 2221 Up 4
Sep 2122 Down 40
Sep 2142 2148 2092 2100 Down 48
Oct 2122 Down 40
Dec 2158 2162 2115 2122 Down 40
Mar 2154 2158 2118 2125 Down 34
May 2148 2154 2122 2128 Down 29
Jul 2151 2153 2129 2133 Down 27
Sep 2152 2154 2131 2136 Down 25
Dec 2150 2151 2124 2129 Down 30
Mar 2150 2150 2131 2131 Down 32
May 2127 Down 35