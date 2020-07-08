American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
No games scheduled
Texas (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:07 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.