Acer Reports Consolidated Revenues for June at NT$25.67 Billion, Q2'20 at NT$65.60 Billion - the Highest Over 10 Quarters

TAIPEI, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for June at NT$25.67 billion, up 27.2% month-on-month (MoM) and by 4.9% year-on-year (YoY). Preliminary consolidated revenues for the second quarter 2020 reached NT$65.60 billion, marking the highest in 10 quarters, and was up 34.3% QoQ and by 19.0% YoY. For year-to-June, consolidated revenues were NT$114.46 billion, up 4.2% YoY.

Among its regional operations, second quarter revenues QoQ was led by EMEA with 60.0% growth, and Pan America with 35.6% growth. In most countries, Acer benefitted from work-from-home and distance learning needs, in addition to the excellent end-to-end supply chain collaboration with its suppliers.

In terms of business lines, second quarter revenues grew QoQ for notebook PCs by 48.4%, monitors by 28.9%, gaming line[1] by 70.9%, and Chromebooks with 74.8%.

The momentum of Acer's multiple business engines continues to be strong, including Weblink International, Acer Cyber Security, Acer e-Enabling Service Business, and others.

[1] Acer's gaming line includes desktops, notebooks and monitors.

