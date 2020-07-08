US exit from WHO will have big impact: Taiwan’s CECC chief

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Wednesday (July 8) that the U.S. exit from the World Health Organization (WHO) will have a serious impact on the world of public health.

The U.S. has officially sent notification to the United Nations that its plan to exit the WHO will become effective as of July next year.

When asked at Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing about the topic, Chen said that it is a big deal because the U.S. bowing out of the WHO will greatly affect both the public health and politics of the world, per Liberty Times.

He added that the CECC will not only closely observe the development of the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but will also check with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) to understand what the U.S. is planning in the international public health sphere.