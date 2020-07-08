  1. Home
  2. Politics

US exit from WHO will have big impact: Taiwan’s CECC chief

CECC head said he will closely observe developments to better understand significant public health move by US

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/08 21:06
Chen Shih-chung

Chen Shih-chung (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Wednesday (July 8) that the U.S. exit from the World Health Organization (WHO) will have a serious impact on the world of public health.

The U.S. has officially sent notification to the United Nations that its plan to exit the WHO will become effective as of July next year.

When asked at Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing about the topic, Chen said that it is a big deal because the U.S. bowing out of the WHO will greatly affect both the public health and politics of the world, per Liberty Times.

He added that the CECC will not only closely observe the development of the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but will also check with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) to understand what the U.S. is planning in the international public health sphere.
CECC
Chen Shih-chung
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
AIT

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan passport ranks world’s 33rd most powerful: Henley & Partners
Taiwan passport ranks world’s 33rd most powerful: Henley & Partners
2020/07/08 13:54
Latest figures on China's coronavirus outbreak
Latest figures on China's coronavirus outbreak
2020/07/08 08:51
Special flights over Taiwan to satisfy passengers' wanderlust
Special flights over Taiwan to satisfy passengers' wanderlust
2020/07/07 19:58
Medical workers in Taiwan warn against virus complacency as flu cases spike
Medical workers in Taiwan warn against virus complacency as flu cases spike
2020/07/07 17:25
Medical suppliers outside of China may struggle after coronavirus pandemic
Medical suppliers outside of China may struggle after coronavirus pandemic
2020/07/07 17:19