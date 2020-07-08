Taiwan chip giant TSMC places world’s largest wind power order with Ørsted

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) is buying 20 years’ worth of offshore wind power from Denmark’s Ørsted in the world’s biggest corporate green energy order, reports said Wednesday (July 8).

The two companies signed a deal which will allow the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer to purchase all power produced by Ørsted’s 920-megawatt wind farms off the coast of Changhua County, according to a news release by the Danish firm.

The farms were expected to start operating and producing energy in 2025-2026, with the TSMC contract helping to move the project “closer to a final investment decision,” Ørsted Offshore CEO Martin Neubert said.

Before the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 wind farms planned to supply TSMC, the Danish company had already started building the Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore farms.

The two companies praised each other for taking a major step in Taiwan’s transition to a greener economy and for being reliable partners for governments in pushing renewable energy. TSMC was “taking tangible action to deliver on their ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets,” Neubert said.