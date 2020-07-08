KMT's hesitancy in rejecting HK law stipulation draws ruling party's ire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — KMT Culture and Communications Chairperson Wang Yu-min (王育敏) was asked on Wednesday (July 8) whether Taiwan would act in accordance with the Hong Kong National Security Law to provide information if requested, to which she deferred to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In her response to the question, she said that it is the responsibility of the government to protect Taiwanese as well as Hong Kong allies. Wang added that the Kuomintang (KMT) supports Hong Kongers and the territory’s high degree of autonomy as well as implementing amendments to the Laws and Regulations Regarding Hong Kong & Macao Affairs to give more protection to Hongkongers.

However, she pointed out that the DPP has avoided altering the nation’s Hong Kong and Macau laws. President Tsai Ing-wen should face this issue seriously, Wang stressed.

Replying to Wang’s criticism of the ruling party, Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆), deputy secretary-general of the DPP, said on Facebook, "Just say [Taiwan] won’t cooperate! Is it really that difficult to answer?"

Hong Kong announced on Monday seven implementation rules for Article 43 of the Hong Kong national security law, which refer to measures taken to handle offenses "endangering national security." Two of these rules are directed specifically at political organizations in Taiwan.

Under Article 5, which applies to foreign and Taiwanese political organizations and agents, Hong Kong police are able to require such bodies to provide information on "the activities, the personal particulars, as well as the assets, income, sources of income, and expenditure of the organisation in Hong Kong."

Meanwhile, Article 7 states that if the foreign or Taiwanese political organization fails to provide requested information regarding an "offence endangering national security," it will be subject to a fine of 100,000 Hong Kong dollars and six months imprisonment unless it can prove that it tried to comply to the best of its ability but was unable to for reasons beyond its control.

The DPP also pointed out via its party spokesperson Facebook fan page that as the Hong Kong National Security Law was implemented, KMT Chairman Jiang Chi-chen (江啟臣) hurriedly deleted a group photo of him standing with pro-democracy Hong Kong activists. The party also stated that former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) has not been able to tell the difference between Hong Kong’s security law and the national security laws of democratic countries until today.

"The Kuomintang’s confusion is completely understandable!" the DPP exclaimed.

The party continued by saying Taiwan is a democratic country and is not subject to the laws of China and Hong Kong and that the nation’s political parties cannot and should not cooperate with these actions that suppress freedom and human rights as stipulated by the Hong Kong National Security Law.

The DPP then retorted: "We never would have expected this question to be so difficult for the KMT to answer.”