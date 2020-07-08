Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan forms parliamentary group for Tibet

The founding event of the Taiwan Parliament Group for Tibet with legislator Freddy Lim (second from left) The founding event of the Taiwan Parliament Group for Tibet with legislator Freddy Lim (second from left) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newly formed Taiwan Parliament Group for Tibet (台灣國會西藏連線) said Wednesday (July 8) that it hoped the Dalai Lama will soon be able to visit Taiwan.

Independent legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) is the driving force behind the new group, CNA reported. Spokespersons for the Tibetan community in Taiwan also hope their religious leader could visit, but if threats from China make the journey impossible, they will not insist.

According to Lim, the government should maintain an open attitude toward plans for a trip by the Dalai Lama. He visited Taiwan several times, though, over the past decade, Chinese protests against new travel plans have grown louder.

The new group at the Legislative Yuan will contact similar organizations overseas to help defend the case of human rights and freedom for Tibet on an international level.

Participants in the group’s founding event Wednesday emphasized Taiwan’s role as a frontline state against Chinese expansionist ambitions and promised the island nation would stand by Tibet, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong in their struggle for freedom, human rights, and democracy.

Speakers referred to China’s national security law for Hong Kong as an ominous threat to Taiwan, with the island forming the next target for Beijing’s aggressive intentions.