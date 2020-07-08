Shop tax- and duty-free alcohol in Singapore with attractive deals on iShopChangi without flying





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 July 2020 - There is no need to wait for your next flight to purchase tax and duty-absorbed alcohol from Singapore Changi Airport! Non-travellers can now browse and buy from over 100 liquor brands, including exclusive items, on the airport's e-commerce platform, iShopChangi.

On top of the regular tax and duty-free savings, enjoy up to a stunning 50% off over 600 wines, spirits, craft beers and specialty bottled cocktails during iShopChangi's Wines & Spirits Extravaganza from 6 July to 2 August 2020.

Cheers to weekly bundled deals, exclusive items and free alcohol delivery in Singapore

Stock up on your bar essentials with unbeatable iShopChangi-exclusive deals that will be released every Wednesday, 12pm. The bundle deals and over 30% discounts across bestselling labels are the perfect buys for intimate at-home dinner parties with family and friends.

From 6 to 12 July, look forward to a range of Stay Home Starter Packs including the iShopChangi-exclusive Thirsty Surprise Craft Beer Box comprising seven craft beer labels, including Thatchers, Brother, Coronado and Crabbie's, and a free glass mug, and other bundled sets of wines, whiskies, rums and vodkas from brands like Wolf Blass, Jim Beam, Beaulieu Vineyard, Dewar's, Brown Brothers, Bacardi and 42 Below.

Prices during the campaign are as attractive as S$11 per wine bottle, S$3.50 per bottle of beer and spirits at only S$31.

More deals on popular sakes, wines and craft beers will be revealed in the following weeks. Keep your eyes peeled for a series of four beautifully illustrated wanderlust-themed bottled specialty cocktails by GudSht Singapore, crafted exclusively for iShopChangi customers. Inspired by popular cities in Asia, the cocktails includes flavours and ingredients that are unique to these cities, yet with a Singaporean twist. Favourites from the brand includes the Unicorn Barf, Cheng Tng Gao and Sangria Utama, which will be available on iShopChangi completely tax-absorbed.

From 10 July till 2 August, enjoy an additional 7% discount with the use of promo code "DOUBLE7". Shoppers are also entitled to a discount of up to 20% off market prices of notable brands such as Scotland's Macallan single malt scotch, Australia's Penfolds, and the Canadian-originated Inniskillin ice wines not easily found in Singapore.

During the campaign period, the first 1,000 Changi Rewards members to register and make a purchase via the platform will earn 7x the points.

iShopChangi has extended the convenience and access to tax and duty-free liquor to Singapore-based residents from the comforts of their homes, providing affordable wines and spirits as well as free alcohol delivery in Singapore, with a minimum spend of S$59.





