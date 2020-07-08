  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan donates 300,000 surgical masks to US Veteran Affairs

Pamela Powers highest ranking US official ever to attend Taiwan’s mask donation ceremony

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/08 15:21
Taiwan donates 300,000 surgical masks to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. (TECRO photo)

Taiwan donates 300,000 surgical masks to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. (TECRO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has donated a total of 300,000 surgical masks to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to help protect American service members against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the U.S. continues to wage battle against the infectious disease, the Taiwanese government has once again realized its motto, "Taiwan can help and Taiwan is helping." In an outdoor ceremony Wednesday morning (July 8), Christine Hsueh (薛美瑜), deputy representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office to the U.S., presented Taiwan's donations to VA Acting Deputy Secretary Pamela Powers, who graciously accepted the timely gift.

Powers is the highest-ranking U.S. official to have attended such a ceremony organized by the Taiwanese government since the outbreak began, according to CNA.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Area Port Director Daniel Escobedo, VA Principal Executive Director Karen Brazell, and American Institute in Taipei (AIT) Managing Director Ingrid Larson also attended the ceremony in recognition of the steadfast US-Taiwan relationship. Meanwhile, the VA expressed its gratitude to Taiwan's good gestures on Twitter, sharing photos taken at Wednesday's event, reported Liberty Times.

According to statistics provided by the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, nearly 11.8 million individuals have contracted the virus worldwide, including three million who were reported in the U.S.
mask donation
mask donations
Taiwan-US relations
mask diplomacy
surgical mask
coronavirus
pandemic
veterans
Veterans Affairs

RELATED ARTICLES

Special flights over Taiwan to satisfy passengers' wanderlust
Special flights over Taiwan to satisfy passengers' wanderlust
2020/07/07 19:58
Medical workers in Taiwan warn against virus complacency as flu cases spike
Medical workers in Taiwan warn against virus complacency as flu cases spike
2020/07/07 17:25
Medical suppliers outside of China may struggle after coronavirus pandemic
Medical suppliers outside of China may struggle after coronavirus pandemic
2020/07/07 17:19
Chinese premier emphasizes local jobs after coronavirus pandemic
Chinese premier emphasizes local jobs after coronavirus pandemic
2020/07/07 16:38
Taiwan’s China Airlines to end wage cuts early
Taiwan’s China Airlines to end wage cuts early
2020/07/07 14:12