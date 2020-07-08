39 venues offer hot deals for Taiwan Museum Pass holders

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents and visitors in Taiwan are invited to use the Taiwan Museum Pass (愛臺灣博物館卡) for unlimited access to a dozen museums across the island country with the approach of the summer break.

Starting Thursday (July 9), ticketholders will be eligible for free admission to 19 museums and their affiliated parks, including the National Palace Museum and the Railway Department Park of the National Taiwan Museum. These recreational facilities celebrate a plethora of Taiwan's culture and history, from ancient Chinese art, life in the prehistoric days, natural ecology, to earthquake education.

In addition, those with a Taiwan Museum Pass can also enjoy a great many preferential offers and discounts at 20 museums and cultural venues joining the program. On the list are some of Taiwan’s most Instagrammable tourist attractions, such as the Tainan Shan-Shang Garden, the Old Waterworks Museum, and Fort Zeelandia in Tainan.

For those who’d like to experience some hands-on fun, a total of 288 events taking place from July 18 throughout the end of the year will be open for free or prioritized registration for pass holders. Letterpress printing at Taipei’s Ri Xing Type Foundry and model car DIY at Taoyuan’s Sha Yang Ye Robot Wonderland are among the events available.

Registration for the special events begins at 12 noon on July 9. More information can be found on the official website of Taipei Museum Pass.

Letterpress printing (National Palace Museum photo)