Taiwan marks 91 days without new local coronavirus case

Taiwan only has 4 patients still being treated for coronavirus

  294
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/08 14:36
CECC head Chen Shih-chung. (CDC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (July 8) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking 91 days without a new local infection.

During his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were no new cases of coronavirus. Taiwan's total number of cases still stands at 449.

The CECC on Wednesday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 77,876 COVID-19 tests, with 76,942 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 91 days, with the last local case reported on April 8. Out of 449 total confirmed cases, 358 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 438 have been released from hospital isolation. This leaves only four people still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.
CECC
coronavirus cases
COVID-19 cases
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus infections

