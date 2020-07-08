  1. Home
  2. World

Employee of Taiwan office in Geneva tests positive for coronavirus

Taiwan representative office temporarily shut down, consular services suspended

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/08 12:19
Taiwan representative office in Geneva suspends service due to COVID-19 infection. (Pixabay photo)

Taiwan representative office in Geneva suspends service due to COVID-19 infection. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's representative office in Geneva has announced the temporary suspension of its consular services for 14 days after one of its employees was confirmed to have a coronavirus infection.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said Tuesday (July 7) that the individual tested positive for coronavirus after seeking medical treatment at a local hospital last week for discomfort in his chest. Ou said the patient did not experience clear COVID-19 symptoms, nor have the rest of the staff or their family members.

To ensure no other individuals have been infected with the disease, Ou said that all personnel of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Geneva would undergo coronavirus testing and start working from home until July 20 while the office is closed for disinfection. She added that Taiwanese in the region could contact the consular office in Bern, Switzerland for an urgent matter, reported New Talk.

According to information released by MOFA, this is the third coronavirus case involving an official at an overseas representative office. The first two cases were staff members at Taiwan's embassies in France and Honduras, and both patients have fully recovered, with their offices having resumed normal operations, reported Yahoo News.
Taiwan embassy
representative office
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office
Geneva
coronavirus
Consular services
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Special flights over Taiwan to satisfy passengers' wanderlust
Special flights over Taiwan to satisfy passengers' wanderlust
2020/07/07 19:58
Medical workers in Taiwan warn against virus complacency as flu cases spike
Medical workers in Taiwan warn against virus complacency as flu cases spike
2020/07/07 17:25
Medical suppliers outside of China may struggle after coronavirus pandemic
Medical suppliers outside of China may struggle after coronavirus pandemic
2020/07/07 17:19
Chinese premier emphasizes local jobs after coronavirus pandemic
Chinese premier emphasizes local jobs after coronavirus pandemic
2020/07/07 16:38
Taiwan’s China Airlines to end wage cuts early
Taiwan’s China Airlines to end wage cuts early
2020/07/07 14:12