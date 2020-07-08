Employee of Taiwan office in Geneva tests positive for coronavirus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's representative office in Geneva has announced the temporary suspension of its consular services for 14 days after one of its employees was confirmed to have a coronavirus infection.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said Tuesday (July 7) that the individual tested positive for coronavirus after seeking medical treatment at a local hospital last week for discomfort in his chest. Ou said the patient did not experience clear COVID-19 symptoms, nor have the rest of the staff or their family members.

To ensure no other individuals have been infected with the disease, Ou said that all personnel of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Geneva would undergo coronavirus testing and start working from home until July 20 while the office is closed for disinfection. She added that Taiwanese in the region could contact the consular office in Bern, Switzerland for an urgent matter, reported New Talk.

According to information released by MOFA, this is the third coronavirus case involving an official at an overseas representative office. The first two cases were staff members at Taiwan's embassies in France and Honduras, and both patients have fully recovered, with their offices having resumed normal operations, reported Yahoo News.