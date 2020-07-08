Infor Asia Pacific Announces Strong Partner Momentum in Southeast Asia

Expands ASEAN Ecosystem, Recruits Strategic Partners

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 July 2020 - Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today shared its Asia Pacific (APAC) partner momentum in the region in FY20 with the strategic addition of 35 new channel and alliance partners across the region. These partners are specially recruited according to their focused industry-specific expertise and solution areas mapped and aligned to Infor's go-to-market strategy.





Of these, nearly 35% of new partners are located in Southeast Asia, including 3MWorks Corp., novaHEALTH, Phitomas, and KMS Solutions who will bolster Infor's go-to-market presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines. With these appointments, the Infor partner network expands to over 200 across the APAC market, including:





3MWorks Corp an addition to the Philippines network, is a consultant on Infor Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

novaHEALTH is an expert in healthcare focusing on Infor Cloverleaf, Infor Workforce Management and Infor SunSystems solutions with operations in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines

is an expert in healthcare focusing on Infor Cloverleaf, Infor Workforce Management and Infor SunSystems solutions with operations in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines Phitomas is the leading Malaysian enterprise software solutions provider across industries, that recently signed on Upeca Aerospace and will help their customers realize the benefits of Infor CloudSuite Industrial.

is the leading Malaysian enterprise software solutions provider across industries, that recently signed on Upeca Aerospace and will help their customers realize the benefits of Infor CloudSuite Industrial. KMS Solutions, is a strategic Infor partner focused on helping clients modernize two key areas - Financial & Accounting Management and Warehouse Management.

Zyllem is a strategic Infor technology partner focused on helping clients to seamlessly integrate their supply chain, providing total end-to-end visibility and control.





The recent additions to its partner network has contributed to the adoption of Infor CloudSuite Industrial by Indonesia customer Ismaya Group, a leader in building lifestyle brands in hospitality and lifestyle industry.





"At Infor we are committed to continued innovation and providing deep verticals-based functionality of applications in the cloud. APAC is our fastest-growing region globally and we are witnessing an increasing appetite for industry-specific SaaS solutions in Southeast Asia," said Fabio Tiviti, Vice President of Infor ASEAN. "The growing momentum of our partner network brings us closer to our customers and we are confident that we will remain the trusted partner of choice in this region."





Partner Quotes

"The Infor -- KMS partnership is a powerful combination. Infor's world-class, industry-specific solution suite and understanding of complex digital processes, combined with KMS' leading management consulting services for next-generation services will support our clients through successful transformations," said Duy Le, General Director, KMS Solutions. "It is a sheer delight to team up with Infor. We believe the breadth and depth of Infor's innovative solutions portfolio is exactly what our customer base in Vietnam is looking for."





"As a global robotics technology leader specializing in smart logistics solutions, it is extremely important to Geek+ that we can offer our customers a comprehensive Warehouse Management System with a broad industry support to meet their business demands. Together with Infor, we will build a deep product integration between Infor Warehouse Management System and Geek+ Robot Management System. In the end, we will take what otherwise to be a custom solution to become a standardized product supported by both companies. Combining the strength of Infor and Geek+, we will provide the best-of-breed yet integrated solution to our customers. It allows users to implement robotics automation and artificial intelligence solutions with remarkable ease. We are thrilled by the new potential value that Infor and Geek+ can together bring to our customers," said Mo Shen, Vice President -- Platform Engineering of Geek+.





Zyllem's CEO Noam Berda said, "With the fast-changing distribution and commerce industry, more and more enterprises are doing the inevitable--digitizing their distribution networks. Zyllem's partnership with Infor brings a truly promising solution for enterprises to not only keep pace, but be one step ahead of these changes. Together, we are bringing a fully-integrated solution beyond warehouse management, encompassing end-to-end supply chain management at a lower TCO and faster."





novaHEALTH's CEO Lai Teik Kin said, "We were on the lookout for robust business solutions to match pace with the dynamics in the healthcare sector. With next-generation solutions such as Infor Cloverleaf and Infor SunSystems, Infor became a natural choice. We endeavor to bring greater value to our clients and to enhance our current portfolio by partnering with Infor."





"Infor has a strong suite of solution and proven capabilities that are aligned to our customers' needs. With this partnership, we hope to achieve accelerated business growth in the market," said Gemma Garcia, President, 3MWorks Corp.





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.





