Puerto Rico emergency management director resigns abruptly

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The commissioner for Puerto Rico's emergency management agency announced late Tuesday that he would resign immediately and blamed the current political climate for not allowing him to do his job.

The resignation of José Burgos is the latest blow to the U.S. territory's governor and comes as the island prepares for what is forecast to be an unusually active hurricane season.

Gov. Wanda Vázquez had named Burgos to the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration in January after she fired the former commissioner.

She issued a statement praising Burgos' work and said she deeply regretted his decision.