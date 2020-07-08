Ex-coach Mike Shanahan elected to Broncos Ring of Honor

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Former head coach Mike Shanahan has been elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Honor and will be inducted in 2021 because of COVID-19 precautions.

Shanahan, a two-time Super Bowl winner in Denver, becomes the 34th member of the ring of fame and the third head coach, joining Dan Reeves (2014) and Red Miller (2017).

In a statement, Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis called Shanahan “the greatest coach in Denver Broncos history.”

Ellis said postponing Shanahan’s induction was “a difficult decision,” but added that Shanahan “deserves a full celebration in front of all our fans and distinguished alumni.”

Shanahan is the franchise’s all-time leader with 146 victories, including eight in the playoffs. He was head coach from 1995-2008 after serving as a Broncos assistant from 1984-87 and 1989-91.

The Broncos were 138-86 in the regular season under Shanahan, including an NFL-best 83-29 at home.

