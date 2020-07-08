AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

Race driver Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, takes the checkered flag as he crosses the start/finish line to win the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Mot... Race driver Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, takes the checkered flag as he crosses the start/finish line to win the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Kevin Harvick, second from left, and some members of the team's crew climb the fence after Harvick won the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis... Kevin Harvick, second from left, and some members of the team's crew climb the fence after Harvick won the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Quaker State 400

Site: Sparta, Kentucky

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Kentucky Speedway

Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles

Last year: Kurt Busch won after starting fourth.

Last race: Kevin Harvick held on in a overtime sprint at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to earn his fourth victory of the season.

Fast facts: Harvick's four victories tie Denny Hamlin for the most though 16 races and kept him atop the driver standings by 85 points over Chase Elliott and 88 over Brad Keselowski. Harvick has also finished in the top 10 a series-best 13 times. ... Joey Logano is sixth in points despite a series-best average starting position of 7.4.

Next race: All-Star Open, Wednesday, July 15, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Shady Rays 22 and Alsco 300

Site: Sparta, Kentucky

Schedule: Thursday, race, Shady Rays 200, 8 p.m. (FS1); Friday, race, Alsco 300, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Kentucky Speedway

Race distance: Shady Rays, 134 laps, 200 miles; Alsco, 200 laps, 300 miles

Last year: Cole Custer won the lone Xfinity race after starting fifth.

Last race: Chase Briscoe prevailed in a frenetic 10-lap finish that featured four lead changes in the series' first visit to the road course at Indianaolis Motor Speedway.

Fast facts: Briscoe's series-best fifth victory left him with a 21-pont lead over Noah Gragson in the driver standings. Ross Chastain is third, 55 points behind the leader.

Next race: My Bariatric Solutions 300, Saturday, July 18, Texas Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Buckle Up In Your Truck 225

Site: Sparta, Kentucky

Schedule: Saturday, race, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Kentucky Speedway

Race distance: 150 laps, 225 miles

Last year: Tyler Ankrum won after starting ninth.

Last race: Brandon Jones won at Pocono on June 28.

Fast facts: Austin Hill has yet to win a race this season, but has finished in the top 10 in all six events and leads the point standings by 51 over Ben Rhodes. Two-time winner Grant Enfinger is third, another 10 points behind the leader. ... Enfinger is the only series regular to have won this season as Cup and Xfinity driver have claimed four victories.

Next race: Vankor 300, Saturday, July 18, Texas Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

INDYCAR

REV Group Grand Prix, Race 1, and REV Group Grand Prix, Race 2

Site: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Schedule: Race 1: Saturday, practice, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sunday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m.; race, 5 p.m. (NBCSN); Race 2: Sunday, qualifying, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, Noon (NBC)

Track: Road America

Race distance: 55 laps, 222.6 miles

Last year: Alexander Rossi won the lone event after starting second.

Last race: Scott Dixon won for the second time in as many events this season, this time on the road curse at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fast facts: With victories in both races run so far this season, Dixon leads Simon Pagenaud by 29 points in the driver standings. Josef Newgarden is third another 11 points off the leaders pace. ... A pole winner has yet to win through just two races.

Next race: The series moves to another doubleheader weekend in Newton, Iowa.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

FORMULA ONE

Steiermark Grand Prix

Site: Spielberg, Austria

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m.-6:30 a.m., and 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Red Bull Ring

Race distance: 71 laps, 190.3 miles

Last year: Max Verstappen won after starting second.

Last race: Valtteri Bottas stole the spotlight from teammate and six-time series champion Lewis Hamilton by winning the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

Fast facts: Hamilton finished second on the grid to Bottas, but was knocked back to fourth place by a late-race penalty.

Next race: Hungarian Grand Prix, Sunday, July 19, Budapest, Hungary

Online: http://www.formula1.com

OTHER SERIES

NHRA, E3 Sparkplugs NHRA Nationals, Indianapolis. Saturday, qualifying; Sunday, races.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

World of Outlaws, Friday, 34 Raceway, West Burlington, Iowa; Saturday, Badger 40, Wilmot Raceway, Wilmot, Wisconsin; Sunday, Terre Haute Action Track, Terre Haute, Indiana.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

