Rockets sign free agent forward Luc Mbah a Moute

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have signed free agent forward Luc Mbah a Moute.

This will be the second stint with the Rockets for Mbah a Moute, who played 61 games for Houston in the 2017-18 season.

The 33-year-old is a 12-year NBA veteran who has also played for the Bucks, Kings, Timberwolves and 76ers. He hasn't played in the league since he was released by the Clippers in April 2019.

Mbah a Moute has averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 686 games, including 453 starts.

NBA teams are reporting to Orlando this week to begin practicing for the resumption of the season, which was put on hold in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Houston's first game is scheduled for July 31 against the Dallas Mavericks.

