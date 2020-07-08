Mexico identifies remains of one more of missing 43 students

FILE - In this April 26, 2016 file photo, family members and supporters of 43 missing teachers college students carry pictures of the students as they... FILE - In this April 26, 2016 file photo, family members and supporters of 43 missing teachers college students carry pictures of the students as they march to demand the case not be closed and that experts' recommendations about new leads be followed, in Mexico City. Nearly six years after 43 students disappeared in Mexico’s southern Guerrero state, Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero said Tuesday, June 30, 2020 that prosecutors had requested 46 arrest warrants for various municipal level public servants in the state in relation to the case. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities said Tuesday they have identified the remains of a second of the 43 students who disappeared in September 2014.

Omar Gómez Trejo, head of the special unit of the Attorney General’s Office charged with reinvestigating the case, said that new remains found in November were subjected to DNA analysis this year at the University of Innsbruck in Austria.

Last month, the university informed investigators that one of the bone fragments pertained to student Christian Alfonso Rodríguez Telumbre of Tixtla, Guerrero.

That conclusion was analyzed by the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team, which has been advising the Attorney General’s Office, and they concurred.

On Sept. 26, 2014, students from the teachers college at Ayotzinapa in the southern state of Guerrero were abducted by local police in the town of Iguala. They were then allegedly turned over to a local gang.

The bone fragment was located in Cocula, Guerrero, but not at a garbage dump where the previous administration said the students bodies had been burned or in a nearby river where their ashes were allegedly dumped.

Gómez said the fragments were found at another site called Butchers Ravine about a half mile from the dump.

It is only the second time remains have been positively identified for one of the missing students.

Gómez said he travelled to Rodríguez’s home town Sunday to tell his family.