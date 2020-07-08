Pulisic scores, stars again as Chelsea beats Palace 3-2

Chelsea's head coach Frank Lampard gives instructions from the side line during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Che... Chelsea's head coach Frank Lampard gives instructions from the side line during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park, in London, England, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (Peter Cziborra/Pool via AP)

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Englishduring the English Premier League soccer mat... Chelsea's Olivier Giroud, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Englishduring the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park, in London, England, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (Peter Cziborra/Pool via AP)

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea a... Chelsea's Olivier Giroud reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park, in London, England, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (Peter Cziborra/Pool via AP)

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, second right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Bur... Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, second right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Burnley at Selhurst Park, in London, England, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and ... Chelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Burnley at Selhurst Park, in London, England, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Christian Pulisic kept up his impressive form for Chelsea since the restart of the Premier League with a well-struck goal to help his team beat Crystal Palace 3-2 and maintain its push for Champions League qualification on Tuesday.

The American winger collected a pass from Willian on the left side, drifted outside a defender and fired a rising left-footed shot into the net at the near post in the 27th minute for his third goal in five matches since the resumption.

That helped Chelsea to a 2-0 lead after Olivier Giroud’s early goal, and a strike by substitute Tammy Abraham ultimately sealed victory at Selhurst Park.

Palace scored either side of Abraham’s goal through Wilfried Zaha — a powerful drive from 25 meters — and Christian Benteke, and nearly grabbed an equalizer when Scott Dann sent a header against the post in stoppage time.

Chelsea, which has won four of its last five games, provisionally climbed above Leicester into third place and stayed in a strong position to seal one of the four qualifying positions for next season’s Champions League.

Pulisic came back fully fit from the three-month suspension of the league and started as a substitute in the first game, a 2-1 win at Aston Villa in which he came on and scored.

He has started each of the last four games and been Chelsea’s most dangerous player with his pace and dribbling. ___

