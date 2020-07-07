All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|Montreal
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|New York
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Toronto FC
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Columbus
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|D.C. United
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Chicago
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|New England
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Orlando City
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Nashville SC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|New York City FC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|6
|7
|1
|Minnesota United
|2
|0
|0
|6
|8
|3
|Colorado
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|2
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Portland
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|LA Galaxy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|San Jose
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Houston
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nashville SC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York City FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|D.C. United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LA Galaxy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 9 a.m.
New England at Montreal, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 9 a.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 9 a.m.
New England at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.