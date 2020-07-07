2020 Taiwan International Balloon Festival to open July 11

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2020 Taiwan International Balloon Festival will open in Lyue Highland, Taitung County and run for 51 days, from July 11 until August 30.

Taitung County's Tourism Department said that visitors who drive or ride a scooter to the venue will have to pay vehicle entry fees during the morning session from 5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. as well as the afternoon session from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, according to a Taitung County Government travel website.

The vehicle entry fee rates are NT$30 (US$1) for a scooter and NT$100 for a car on regular days (Monday – Thursday) and NT$50 for a scooter and NT$200 for a car on holidays (Friday – Sunday). However, Taitung County residents only have to pay NT$100 for unlimited entries.

The department reminded the public that they can also take shuttle buses and public transportation to the venue, including the Taiwan Tourist Shuttle's Rift Valley Luye Route and the Ding Dong Bus.



2019's event（Taitung County Government video）