Soon passengers longing for international travel may take peculiar flights around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan International Airport (TIA) is is in talks with airlines to work out plans for rolling out around-the-island air travel, and the two major Taiwanese carriers are gearing up to make it happen.

Impacted by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, most international airlines are still grounded. Compounded by most countries' border control measures not having yet been lifted, taking a trip abroad has become nearly impossible.

Last week Songshan Airport in Taipei held an activity where passengers took pseudo-trips abroad, and the promotion received warm responses from participants, with some saying that they felt happy just sitting in a motionless plane on the tarmac, according to a CNA report on Tuesday (July 7).

Now the TIA and the Taiwanese airlines are planning something more authentic than the Songshan activity, with passengers not only boarding aircraft and having meals, but also getting flown around Taiwan at international flight altitudes. After passengers disembark from the aircraft, they can even shop at duty-free stores.

EVA Air described TIA's flying-around-the-island activity as "similar to taking a charter flight abroad." The airline said it was planning to use its Hello Kitty aircraft to operate the route.

With regard to TIA's business plan to revive air travel and related industries, China Airlines said it was in the process of discussion and planning.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said that even though flying around Taiwan is not an international flight, airlines still have to apply for flight routes as long as there are takeoffs and landings.