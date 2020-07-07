5 Things to Know for Today

Johnny Depp, right, wearing a protective mask arrives at the Royal Court of Justice, in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Johnny Depp is suing a tabloid ... Johnny Depp, right, wearing a protective mask arrives at the Royal Court of Justice, in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Johnny Depp is suing a tabloid newspaper for libel over an article that branded him a "wife beater." On Tuesday, a judge at the High Court is due to begin hearing Depp's claim against The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the 2018 story alleging he was violent and abusive to then-wife Amber Heard. Depp strongly denies the claim. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. A MICROCOSM OF AMERICAN DISUNITY Places like Saginaw County, in the battleground state Michigan, have been hit with the triple shock of a pandemic, recession and an uprising against police abuse.

2. RED SOX DOGGED BY SCANDAL More than a dozen Black men have spent the last several years trying to get the team to listen to their claims that they were sexually abused by a former clubhouse manager over a period of three decades.

3. WHERE PPP WENT As much as $273 million in federal coronavirus aid was awarded to more than 100 companies that are owned or operated by major donors to Trump’s election efforts.

4. ‘I WAS ALMOST WASHED AWAY’ Soldiers rescue residents on boats as floodwaters flow down streets in southern Japanese towns hit by deadly rains, leaving dozens dead and several missing.

5. JOHNNY DEPP IN REAL-LIFE DRAMA The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is suing a British tabloid newspaper for libel over an article that branded him a “wife beater.”