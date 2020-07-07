China joins UN Arms Trade Treaty

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun (張軍) on Monday (July 6) officially submitted the instrument of accession to the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The official website of the Permanent Mission of the People’s Republic of China to the UN on Monday released a statement saying that after Zhang deposited the instrument of accession, he made remarks stating that the Chinese government has always attached great importance to the problems caused by the illegal transfer and misuse of conventional weapons and that Beijing was in favor of taking necessary measures to standardize the conventional arms trade and combat illegally obtained arms, CNA reported.

He also pointed out that China has always strictly controlled its own military exports, adding that its relevant policies and measures have fully met or even exceeded the requirements of the ATT.

Zhang then went on to say that China calls on all treaty members to strictly manage the export of military products, prohibit military exports to non-state actors, and to stop interfering in the internal affairs of sovereign states through military product exports.

In an obvious jab at the U.S., he remarked: "For some time, individual countries have withdrawn from multilateral arms control agreements, relevant international treaties and international organizations, continuously ruined their contracts and withdrawn from the group, and engaged in unilateral bullying. They have brought great uncertainty to global strategic balance and stability. Factors that cause serious harm to countries around the world in meeting global challenges."

China has not released data on the number of weapons it exports, according to CNA. In an article from the Center for Strategic and International Studies China Power Project, China was the 5th largest weapons exporter in the world between 2008 and 2018.

Despite the lack of accurate information about the quality and performance of Chinese weapons, some experts believe that certain equipment made in China can be compared with similar equipment in the West.

The ATT was adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2013, with 107 countries having joined. The treaty regulates global cross-border trade of conventional weapons with the intention of preventing arms from falling into the hands of criminal actors.