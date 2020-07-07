Taiwan's MAC warns China not to unduly apply Hong Kong national security law

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Tuesday (July 7) strongly condemned Article 43 of China's new national security law for Hong Kong, labeling it another attempt by the totalitarian regime to overstep in its quest for censorship.

Article 43 of the new national security law imposed on Hong Kong becomes effective Tuesday. The law stipulates in Article 43 that in situations deemed necessary for an investigation into crimes against Chinese national security, the commissioner of police in Hong Kong, with the approval of the secretary of the Security Bureau, can send written notifications to agents or political organizations of foreign countries or Taiwan to request them to provide information with regard to activities in Hong Kong as well as personal information related to assets, income sources, and expenses in the manner and time prescribed by Beijing, per CTS.

The article further stipulates that if political organizations or agents of foreign countries or Taiwan fail to provide such information, unless they can prove they have done their best or there are uncontrollable reasons, they can be convicted under Chinese law. The maximum punishment is a fine of up to HK$100,000 (US$12,940) and two years in prison.

The MAC said that the law is vague, exorbitant, and extremely disrespectful and unfriendly to Taiwan's political parties and civil groups who have long been engaged in civil exchanges with Hong Kong and to Taiwan's organizations stationed there. The MAC continued that it was astonished by the law and warned Beijing and the Hong Kong Government not to overstep their authority and violate human rights and the rights of Taiwan's groups and organizations in Hong Kong.

The Taiwanese government is concerned about the unfolding situation in Hong Kong, but it has never been involved in any activities that went beyond civil exchanges, the MAC said, adding that it will continue to work with other countries and do everything it can to protect the freedom and safety of Taiwan's organizations and people in Hong Kong.