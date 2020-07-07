Taiwan premier promises AC installations in all primary and secondary schools by 2022

Taiwan to install air conditioners in all public classrooms. Taiwan to install air conditioners in all public classrooms. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced Tuesday (July 7) that all public primary and secondary schools in Taiwan will be equipped with air conditioners by summer 2022 to give students a more comfortable learning environment.

In reaction to Taiwan's recent record-breaking heat waves, Su said in a Facebook post that every public classroom, urban or rural, will receive air-conditioning two years from now. He said the decision was made after a thorough discussion with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Su explained that officials would first upgrade the electrical systems of some older schools to ensure better energy efficiency and safety. He added that smart energy-saving solutions and solar rooftops would also be installed in some school buildings to enhance cooling.

Su said the costs of the project, estimated at NT$35.6 billion (US$1.2 billion), would be included in the second phase budget of the "forward-looking infrastructure development plan" previously initiated to enhance the country's transportation, hydraulic engineering, and green energy. The project was also designed to close the rural-urban gap between campuses.

The premier promised that the government would finish the installations for classrooms without air conditioning, approximately 103,000 of them, as soon as possible. He added that all Taiwanese students will be able to enjoy the new air conditioners in the most low-cost and energy-saving way, reported CNA.