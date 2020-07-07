Taiwan's legislative speaker urges former president to cease HK comments

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou's (馬英九) disputed comments on Hong Kong's new national security law, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) suggested Tuesday (July 7) that the country's ex-leader should stop meddling in political discussions.

Following Ma's comparison of Beijing's recently passed security law in Hong Kong and Taiwan's five national security laws on Sunday (July 5), internet users and political commentators in the country have bashed Ma for being "out of touch with reality." Presidential Office spokesman Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) also labeled Ma's comments as "extremely ridiculous."

In an interview with Hit FM Tuesday morning, You said Ma is misguided for offering such an irresponsible remark. He said the former leader has a distorted perception of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which has blinded him from seeing the regime's true colors.

You stressed that the CCP has become a threat to the global community and that Ma should get his hands on international news to gain a better understanding of the situation. The legislative leader also pointed out that since Ma has previously described himself as having a compassionate heart, he should demonstrate it by supporting Hong Kong residents who are oppressed by the CCP.

To illustrate the difference between the security laws in Taiwan and Hong Kong, You noted that the laws in Taiwan aim to prevent infiltration of foreign powers, particularly the CCP, and protect the country's sovereignty. He said Taiwanese legislators established the security laws so the island nation would not suffer the same fate as its neighbor, Hong Kong, reported CNA.

Meanwhile, You said he is an advocate of de jure independence for the small, beautiful country, reported UDN.