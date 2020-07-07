Deadline for Indian evacuation flight from Taiwan today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A special charter flight to return Indian citizens home will take off on Sunday (July 12), while those wishing to leave India and fly to Taiwan can board the plane's return leg.

On Monday (July 6), the Facebook group Indians in Taiwan announced that the deadline for payment for Indian nationals wishing to board a charter flight from Taipei to Delhi is Tuesday (July 7). Taiwan's national carrier China Airlines has confirmed that the flight will depart for Delhi on Sunday at 7:35 a.m. and arrive at 11:50 a.m.

Tickets will be issued by Friendship Travel Service Company Limited. Interested parties are requested to book their tickets by Sunday, but only those who have registered with the India-Taipei Association (ITA) will be allowed to book tickets.

Those who have not yet registered with the ITA must register on the ITA website. After filling out the registration form, passengers need to contact Friendship Travel Service to purchase tickets, which cost NT$45,000 (US$1,528) each, by Tuesday at the latest.

This flight is believed to be the last chance for Indian citizens living in Taiwan to return to their country until at least August.

As for those who hold a Taiwan alien resident certificate (ARC) or ID and wish to evacuate from India to Taiwan, the same charter jet will return to Taipei after it drops off Indian passengers in Delhi. They can find out more information by contacting one of the following email addresses: vic.liao@ftstour.com or angela.chen@ftstour.com.tw.

Tickets will be issued by Friendship Travel Service Company Limited, and those interested in traveling have to register on the TECC google form by 10 p.m. IST tonight. The form will be passed to the travel agent.

After completing the registration form, passengers need to immediately contact Friendship Travel Service and pay NT$50,000 to 60,000, depending on the class, by Tuesday.

The following is the contact information for Friendship Travel Agency in various cities in Taiwan:

Taipei:

ITA office (Address: Suite 1708, No. 333, Section 1, Keelung Road, Taipei, Taiwan -11012)

Taichung:

Friendship Travel Agency (Address: 1F., No. 282, Sec. 3, Taiwan Blvd., Xitun Dist., Taichung City

407台中市西屯區台灣大道三段282號

https://goo.gl/maps/ts6gEtj56qs3uxvQ6

Contact person: Vivian Lin; 04-23116888

Tainan:

Friendship Travel Agency (Address 6F., No. 88, Sec. 1, Fuqian Road, West Central Dist., Tainan City

700台南市中西區府前路一段88號

https://goo.gl/maps/AWRhDNoCp27icEiFA

Contact person: Lilian Hu;06-2269121

Kaohsiung:

Friendship Travel Agency (Address 8F., No. 11, Datong 2nd Road, Qianjin Dist., Kaohsiung City

801高雄市前金區大同二路11號

https://goo.gl/maps/evcpsnSsYS8uCVnc8

Contact person: Wan Shu Chen;07-2414191