Taiwan’s river cruises cry out for bailout

River sightseeing operators hit hard by coronavirus, business wobbling

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/07 12:29
Blue Highway (Travel Taipei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s river cruise service providers are feeling left out of the government’s bailout plans to help industries weather the coronavirus storm.

Operators of Blue Highway, which features boat trips on the Tamsui and Keelung rivers in northern Taiwan, have called for financial assistance from the government amid the pandemic. While their annual revenues have plummeted by between 46 percent and 82 percent, they are still ineligible for the same subsidies as others in the tourism and transportation industries, reported Liberty Times.

The period between January and June would have seen brisk business for river sightseeing, but the COVID-19 pandemic has battered the industry. “Winter has already come for river cruise operators,” said Wu Tien-cheng (吳添城), a representative of affected industry players.

The transportation authorities have admitted that priority has been placed on bailing out airlines and shipping companies operating fixed international routes affected by tightened border controls. However, aid to prop up the neglected river travel sector is in the pipeline, Ministry of Transportation and Communications official Lin Jung-chen (林榮政) promised at a press conference on Tuesday (July 7).

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said Monday (July 6) that the third bailout package is expected to be announced this week with NT$110 billion (US$3.73 billion) earmarked to assist the textile, machinery, automobile components, and aerospace industries, wrote UDN.
Blue Highway
river cruise
coronavirus
COVID-19

