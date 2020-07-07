Taiwan's defense minister addresses training concerns after military mishap

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Defense Minister Yen Te-fa (嚴德發) said at a Ministry of National Defense (MND) internal meeting on Monday (July 6) that the military will not stop drills or lower its training standards in the wake of the recent marine training accident.

The Navy was conducting a joint landing operation on July 3 when a rubber boat carrying seven marines capsized near Taoziyuan Beach in Kaohsiung's Zuoying District.

Yen presided over an MND internal meeting in which he led officials in a moment of silence and shared his thoughts on the tragic mishap. He emphasized that the military will never stop training or lower its training standards just because there are risks, Liberty Times reported.

Yen noted that following the unfortunate incident, the public has begun reassessing the military’s training and curriculum. However, he remarked that it is difficult to recreate actual battlefield conditions and that there is a certain degree of risk involved even in peacetime training — only through rigorous training can the enemy be defeated in future wars, he added.

Yen stated that the two soldiers who were killed — Staff Sergeant Chen Chih-cheng (陳志榮) and Lance Corporal Tsai Po-yu (蔡博宇) — were not only heroes of the Marine Corps but also of the entire armed forces and the country. Regardless of rank, the responsibilities and missions of every soldier are equally worthy of respect, the defense minister said.

Yen also called on all soldiers to do their utmost in the upcoming 36th Han Kuang exercise so that the sacrifices of the country’s martyrs will not have been in vain. He also said that this incident should not lead to a blame game but instead be an opportunity to find out the cause so as to avoid future training accidents.