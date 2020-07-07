Kincentric appoints Singapore market lead to drive HR advisory focused on public sector and large local organizations in Singapore and Indonesia

Andrew How brings 20 years of experience helping businesses through Culture & Engagement, Leadership Assessment, and HR & Talent Advisory, spearheading growth, driving transformation and accelerating business value through talent in times of organizational uncertainty.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 July 2020 - Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart Company, today announced the appointment of Andrew How as Singapore Market Leader, where he will focus on client development and solutions across Culture & Engagement, Leadership Assessment & Development, and HR & Talent Advisory. Kincentric helps organizations unlock the power of people and teams through their unique approach to human capital.

In his new role, Andrew will lead client engagements and spearhead the company's strategy and expansion of its HR advisory services in the region. As market leader, he will be integral in establishing and maintaining Kincentric's outcome-oriented client relationships in both Singapore and Indonesia, through trust-building and the provision of genuine value and long-lasting impact.

As Kincentric strengthens its client offerings, the new appointment will further fortify the company's capabilities in HR and talent advisory for the public sector and for large local organizations HR and talent advisory in the region. Andrew brings with him more than 20 years of experience as a management consultant in human capital issues related to talent management, leadership and organizational development for regional business leaders, local family conglomerates and growth-orientated SME firms in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Japan.

"Kincentric is delighted to announce the appointment of Andrew How. He joins Kincentric at a time when our clients require the highest quality advice to help them navigate the current economic and health challenges. Kincentric's advisory solutions are being extensively utilised by our clients to ensure highly engaged workforces. Andrew has an extensive track-record of helping organizations improve their business performance through innovative HR, talent and leadership solutions," said Stephen Hickey -- Partner, Kincentric APME.

Alongside Andrew's extensive experience and understanding of the regional market, Kincentric's HR and talent advisory services will continue to aid Singapore and Indonesia clients in the development of Human Capital & Talent Strategies such as driving employee engagement, implementing performance culture and scorecards, managing talent & high potentials, creating leaders and top-team intervention efforts and advisory.





About Kincentric

Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart company, approaches human capital differently -- we help you identify what drives your people, so they can drive your business. Our decades of expertise in culture and engagement, leadership assessment and development, and HR and talent advisory services enable us to help organizations change from the inside. Our global network, proven insights and intuitive technologies give us new ways to help clients unlock the power of people and teams. For more information, visit kincentric.com.