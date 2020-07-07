  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/07/07 03:17

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2187 Down 27
Sep 2167 Down 14
Sep 2158 2175 2139 2152 Down 27
Oct 2167 Down 14
Dec 2163 2179 2152 2167 Down 14
Mar 2151 2170 2148 2159 Down 12
May 2150 2169 2149 2158 Down 11
Jul 2153 2171 2153 2160 Down 11
Sep 2151 2168 2151 2160 Down 12
Dec 2160 2166 2150 2158 Down 14
Mar 2162 Down 12
May 2161 Down 14