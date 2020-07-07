BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2187
|Down
|27
|Sep
|2167
|Down
|14
|Sep
|2158
|2175
|2139
|2152
|Down
|27
|Oct
|2167
|Down
|14
|Dec
|2163
|2179
|2152
|2167
|Down
|14
|Mar
|2151
|2170
|2148
|2159
|Down
|12
|May
|2150
|2169
|2149
|2158
|Down
|11
|Jul
|2153
|2171
|2153
|2160
|Down
|11
|Sep
|2151
|2168
|2151
|2160
|Down
|12
|Dec
|2160
|2166
|2150
|2158
|Down
|14
|Mar
|2162
|Down
|12
|May
|2161
|Down
|14