By  Associated Press
2020/07/07 03:17

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 98.15 Down 5.05
Jul 97.35 97.35 97.20 97.20 Down 5.05
Sep 100.90 Down 5.00
Sep 102.70 102.95 97.20 98.15 Down 5.05
Oct 100.90 Down 5.00
Dec 105.60 105.60 99.90 100.90 Down 5.00
Mar 107.40 107.55 102.05 103.10 Down 4.85
May 108.45 108.60 103.50 104.35 Down 4.70
Jul 109.65 109.65 104.90 105.60 Down 4.65
Sep 110.75 110.75 106.30 106.85 Down 4.55
Dec 111.45 111.50 107.95 108.55 Down 4.45
Mar 113.00 113.00 109.65 110.20 Down 4.35
May 110.90 111.55 110.90 111.35 Down 4.30
Jul 115.20 115.20 112.00 112.45 Down 4.25
Sep 116.15 116.20 113.10 113.55 Down 4.20
Dec 117.75 117.80 114.45 115.20 Down 4.15
Mar 119.60 119.60 116.30 117.10 Down 4.05
May 118.10 Down 4.05