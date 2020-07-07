New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|98.15
|Down 5.05
|Jul
|97.35
|97.35
|97.20
|97.20
|Down 5.05
|Sep
|100.90
|Down 5.00
|Sep
|102.70
|102.95
|97.20
|98.15
|Down 5.05
|Oct
|100.90
|Down 5.00
|Dec
|105.60
|105.60
|99.90
|100.90
|Down 5.00
|Mar
|107.40
|107.55
|102.05
|103.10
|Down 4.85
|May
|108.45
|108.60
|103.50
|104.35
|Down 4.70
|Jul
|109.65
|109.65
|104.90
|105.60
|Down 4.65
|Sep
|110.75
|110.75
|106.30
|106.85
|Down 4.55
|Dec
|111.45
|111.50
|107.95
|108.55
|Down 4.45
|Mar
|113.00
|113.00
|109.65
|110.20
|Down 4.35
|May
|110.90
|111.55
|110.90
|111.35
|Down 4.30
|Jul
|115.20
|115.20
|112.00
|112.45
|Down 4.25
|Sep
|116.15
|116.20
|113.10
|113.55
|Down 4.20
|Dec
|117.75
|117.80
|114.45
|115.20
|Down 4.15
|Mar
|119.60
|119.60
|116.30
|117.10
|Down 4.05
|May
|118.10
|Down 4.05