Ex-Pemex chief could face other charges returning from Spain

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, Emilio Lozoya, former head of Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex, gives a press conference in Mexico City... FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, Emilio Lozoya, former head of Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex, gives a press conference in Mexico City. Lozoya, who was arrested in February 2020 by Spanish police on an international warrant issued by Mexico, has dropped his extradition fight and agreed to return to Mexico to cooperate in corruption investigations, according to Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gustavo Martinez Contreras, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The former head of Mexico’s state-run oil company could face charges other than those for which he was arrested in Spain, opening the door to the possibility of lesser charges in exchange for his cooperation in the corruption case.

When Emilio Lozoya dropped his fight to avoid extradition from Spain last month, he also gave up a common stipulation that he only face the original charges. That often signals a deal with prosecutors to help their investigation.

On Monday, the Spanish court released its decision, which included information Mexican prosecutors used to make the case for Lozoya’s extradition on a host of corruption charges.

Lozoya, who directed Pemex from 2012 to 2016 during the administration of President Enrique Peña Nieto, has always denied wrongdoing, but fled Mexico and led authorities on a monthslong overseas manhunt. Spanish police arrested Lozoya in the southern city of Malaga in February.

The investigations involve alleged bribes paid by the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht and the 2015 purchase of a fertilizer plant by Pemex at an inflated price.

On Sunday, Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Lozoya “has offered to talk.”