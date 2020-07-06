  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

C. Taiwanese forest area offers perfect summer getaway

Central Taiwan's Aowanda has cooler temperatures, double discount deal available for weekday lodgers

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/06 21:06
（Forestry Bureau photo）

（Forestry Bureau photo）

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Are you wondering where to go during summer vacation? Why not consider the Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area in central Taiwan, as it is offering discounted room rates with a free dinner and breakfast to each guest during weekdays (Sunday to Thursday) from July 1st until July 16th.

To encourage the public to visit the park, the Nantou Forest District Office has rolled out the deal, which gives double discounts for weekday lodgers, according to a news release from the Forestry Bureau’s website on July 3.

The forest recreation area, located at the heart of Taiwan, is only an hour or so drive from Puli Township, Nantou County. Ranging around 1,200 meters in elevation, Aowanda's average temperatures are 5–8 degrees Celsius lower than the plains.

Rich in oxygen, phytoncide, and negative ions from waterfalls, Aowanda is a good place to avoid the summer heat and get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

For more information about the forest recreation area and lodging, please refer to the Aowanda website or its Facebook account (奧萬大情報站).


（Forestry Bureau photos）
Aowanda
Nantou
Taiwan
Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area
Nantou Forest District Office

RELATED ARTICLES

Future lies in true cooperation: South African Rep.
Future lies in true cooperation: South African Rep.
2020/07/06 20:42
Joshua Wong compares Hong Kong’s situation to Taiwan's ‘White Terror’
Joshua Wong compares Hong Kong’s situation to Taiwan's ‘White Terror’
2020/07/06 17:22
Taiwanese Navy rules out human, mechanical error in marine training accident
Taiwanese Navy rules out human, mechanical error in marine training accident
2020/07/06 17:14
Interactive steam locomotive exhibition to begin in Taipei
Interactive steam locomotive exhibition to begin in Taipei
2020/07/06 14:11
Ex-Taiwanese president equates Taiwan's national security laws to HK security law
Ex-Taiwanese president equates Taiwan's national security laws to HK security law
2020/07/06 12:35