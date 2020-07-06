Telegram will not hand over users' data to Hong Kong authorities, for now

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Encrypted messenger platform Telegram said Sunday (July 5) that at present, it is refusing to hand over the data of the app's users in Hong Kong as the authorities there come up with ever-newer ways to use the sweeping national security law foisted on the city by Beijing to arrest its residents for undesirable speech.

Less than a week after it came into force, the law is already altering the landscape of the city once known as a safe haven for those fleeing the Chinese Communist Party. July 1 saw 10 arrested in violation of the act, including for the offenses of carrying homemade pro-independence signs and Taiwanese flags.

Telegram has played a central role in the organization and coordination of protest actions since the beginning of Hong Kong's anti-extradition movement last year — in no small part due to the safety it affords users through its encrypted messages. In Iran, where the app was once estimated to have 50 million users, it facilitated the 2017 anti-corruption protests before ultimately being banned.

In an interview with Hong Kong Free Press on Sunday, Telegram marketing head Michael Ravdonikas said that in view of the new reality in the city, "Telegram does not intend to process any data requests related to its Hong kong users until an international consensus is reached in relation to the ongoing political changes in the city."

According to Telegram's privacy policy, a user's IP address and phone number may be passed on to the government only if a court confirms that the user in question is a "terror suspect," but the company says this has not yet occurred. Telegram was banned in Russia until last month after refusing to share with the government the encryption keys needed to access users' data in line as required by the country's anti-terrorism laws.

"Terrorism" is one of four charges — along with "subversion," "secession," and "collusion," which are laid out by the security law to be interpreted by the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress.