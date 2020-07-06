  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan to put in place volcano alert system

Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan lie within range of volcanic events

  151
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/06 17:40
Chihsingshan (七星山), the highest peak of the Tatun volcanoes (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Chihsingshan (七星山), the highest peak of the Tatun volcanoes (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is set to implement a volcano warning system by the end of this year that covers the Tatun volcanoes (大屯火山群) in the north and Turtle Island (龜山島, Guishan Island) off the northeast coast.

The mechanism involves three alert levels and their accompanying lights. Green (grade zero) suggests normal activity, yellow (grade 1) indicates a volcano in the restive state, and red (grade 2) means a volcanic eruption is expected or already occurring, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The Tatun volcano group, in Taipei City, and the volcanic island of Turtle Island, under the jurisdiction of Yilan County, are the focus of the monitoring system.

While there has been no eruption incident recorded over the past centuries in Taiwan, scientists believe the possibility of an eruption of the Tatun Volcanoes cannot be ruled out, wrote CNA. Observations of the Tatun volcano group, part of which sits in Yangmingshan National Park, also point to geothermal activity and the possible existence of a magma chamber lying beneath, which could be about the size of a quarter of Taipei, according to a study by the national academy of the Academia Sinica last year.

The National Fire Agency and the governments of Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Yilan — areas likely to be affected by the volcanoes — will be required to draft their own emergency response plans, including evacuation arrangements, in the event of a volcanic eruption.

The issuance of volcano alerts will hinge upon data compiled by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Central Weather Bureau, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs' Central Geological Survey. Factors such as tectonic plate and ground surface movements, fumarolic activity, and groundwater temperature will be taken into account for a forecast of an imminent eruption.
volcano
Tatun volcano group
Turtle Island
Guishan Island
eruption
Tatun volcanoes

RELATED ARTICLES

People with names containing ‘turtle’ free to join trip to Taiwan’s Turtle Island
People with names containing ‘turtle’ free to join trip to Taiwan’s Turtle Island
2020/06/09 19:41
Taiwanese airlines cancel flights to Manila due to volcanic eruption
Taiwanese airlines cancel flights to Manila due to volcanic eruption
2020/01/13 14:34
Volcano erupts near Manila; villagers flee, airports shut
Volcano erupts near Manila; villagers flee, airports shut
2020/01/13 09:21
Tiny Philippine volcano ejects smoke and ash, villagers flee
Tiny Philippine volcano ejects smoke and ash, villagers flee
2020/01/12 09:16
Video shows mud volcano erupt in S. Taiwan
Video shows mud volcano erupt in S. Taiwan
2019/07/10 10:50