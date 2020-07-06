Joshua Wong compares Hong Kong’s situation to Taiwan's ‘White Terror’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong student activist and former secretary-general of the pro-democracy party Demosistō, Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), on Sunday (July 5) compared the special administrative region to Taiwan during the "White Terror" period, stressing that the people of Hong Kong would eventually overcome Beijing's oppression.

In a Facebook post published one day before his scheduled court appearance on Monday (July 6), Wong said it is difficult to predict what actions the prosecutors and the judges would take in handling his charges for organizing an unauthorized assembly last June. He expressed hope that he would be able to walk out of the court safely, along with fellow party members Agnes Chow (周庭) and Ivan Lam (林朗彥), who have also been charged.

Wong pointed out that daily visits to local police stations and the court have become a constant in his life and that he considered himself lucky for only receiving a charge of unlawful assembly instead of rioting.

The activist said he recently observed a resemblance between Hong Kong's current situation and that of Taiwan several decades ago, when political dissidents of the island nation were repressed by the central government. Wong also described Hong Kong's new national security law as an equivalent to Taiwan's Betrayers Punishment Act (懲治叛亂條例) and Criminal Code Article 100 (刑法100條) during the martial law period.

Wong noted that there is still a chance for Hongkongers to fight for their freedom and for the former British colony to retrieve its peace. Though he does not underestimate the effects of political oppression, Wong said he would far rather put his faith in the courage and wisdom of Hongkongers, who he believes will prevail over injustice, reported Now News.